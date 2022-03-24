Despite a 27-point, eight-rebound performance from Donovan Sims in the final game of his college basketball career, the Middle Tennessee State men’s basketball team fell 96-90 in double overtime to UNC Wilmington in the College Basketball Invitational championship game on Wednesday.
The loss ends the Blue Raiders season at 26-11, a 21-win improvement from last season’s team that went 5-18 in head coach Nick McDevitt’s fourth season in Murfreesboro. MTSU tied the record for largest single-season win improvement Division I history.
"To win 26 games, you've got to do a lot of things right," McDevitt said. "Our experience here in Daytona was great. To get to the finals of any postseason tournament, you've got to play well for a long time. … Our guys really enjoyed their time here. It was just a couple of plays and a trophy away from being perfect."
Sims came up one point shy of his career high, including a 14-for-16 performance at the free-throw line, while DeAndre Dishman added 17 points and Teafale Lenard chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Dishman, Sims and Eli Lawrence each started their 37th game of the season, breaking the program record previously held by Reggie Upshaw and Jacorey Williams.
Although UNC Wilmington outshot MTSU 41.6 percent to 37.5 percent in the first half, the Blue Raiders built up a 34-30 halftime lead. The Seahawks turned it up in the second half, hitting 13 field goals and hitting 41 percent of their 3-pointers to send the game to overtime.
Sims had five of MTSU’s 11 points in the first OT period, while Tyler Millin stepped up with six points in the second overtime. However, Mike Okauru tallied seven of UNC Wilmington’s 15 points in the second extra period to pull away and lock up the first CBI championship in school history.
MTSU’s three wins over California Baptist, Boston University and Abilene Christian in the CBI marks a new school record for the most wins in a postseason tournament.
"We've done a lot of good things this year, but our team has a lot of room to grow," McDevitt continued. "And that's a good thing. To play the way we did all season, but we still haven't peaked. We haven't reached our ceiling."
