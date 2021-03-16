Winning their respective conference tournaments was the seemingly easy part for the Belmont Bruins and Middle Tennessee State Lady Raiders.
During Monday night’s NCA Tournament selection show, both teams learned of their next foes as Belmont (20-5) drew a No. 12 seed and will play No. 5 seed and 14th-ranked Gonzaga (23-2) at 3 p.m. Central next Monday in San Antonio. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Gonzaga is riding quite the hot streak into the tournament, having won 22 of its last 23 games. Belmont, however, is on its own 10-game win streak and has won 14 of its last 15.
"This is extremely special considering all our team had to overcome this season,” head coach Bart Brooks said. “The poise and resiliency our players showed the last month of the season was on full display in the OVC Championship. Gonzaga is a tremendous program; one we have great respect for and has our full attention. What excites me most about our team is our approach, how we will embrace the challenge of this week and how hungry we are to achieve more."
It’s the Bruins’ fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six years. Belmont and Gonzaga have played each other just once — a 71-63 Belmont win in the Play4Kay Showcase in 2018 in Brooks’ first season with the program.
"Playing against them four years ago in Las Vegas, some of those kids were freshmen and now they're seniors so I'm sure they are a lot different looking now than they were then," Brooks said. "I know how talented they are. I know how well that program is coached. I know coach Lisa (Fortier) does an incredible job with that team. They're always good."
MTSU (17-7) drew a No. 13 seed and will face No. 3 seed and 13th-ranked Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. Central. The game will be aired on ABC, marking the first time the Lady Raiders will play a nationally televised game.
It’s the 10th NCAA Tournament appearance for MTSU under head coach Rick Insell, and the 19th in program history.
"We are excited to be back in the NCAA Tournament," Insell said. "We face a very good Tennessee team, and we are excited about that challenge. Kellie Harper has done a great job everywhere she has been, and she's done a great job at Tennessee."
The two teams have played 14 times previously, and once in the NCAA Tournament — a 70-52 UT win in 1984. Insell said he was thrilled to get the rivalry going again, one that had been put on pause since former coach Pat Summitt’s final season in 2012.
"When I got the job at (MTSU), coach Summitt signed a contract with me," Insell said. "We were very close friends. "The contract went until she passed away. (Then), they just forgot about us and wouldn't play us. I'm not saying they're afraid of us and wouldn't play us. We just haven't been able to work it out."
It will also be the first time junior guard Anastasia Hayes — the nation’s second-leading scorer — will play her former team. Hayes, who was the No. 7 overall recruit in the country according to ESPN, was the SEC’s Sixth Woman of the Year as a freshman in 2017-18 under former Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick. She averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 assists per game before transferring to MTSU.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.