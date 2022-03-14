Following a heartbreaking 102-98 triple overtime loss to UAB in the semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament last week, there was a good chance the Middle Tennessee State men’s basketball team’s season was over.
However, the Blue Raiders will be playing postseason basketball after all as they accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 College Basketball Invitational (CBI) at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The first two rounds of the CBI will be broadcast on FloHoops while the semifinals and tournament championship will be broadcast on ESPN2.
MTSU (23-10) earned the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 Drake (24-10), with the Blue Raiders to play No. 15 California Baptist (18-15) at 4 p.m. CST on March 19.
It’s the 16th time in school history MTSU will be playing in a postseason tournament the program’s first appearance in the CBI. It’s also the Blue Raiders’ first postseason appearance since the 2018 NIT when they beat Vermont and lost to Louisville as a No. 3 seed.
MTSU is 0-2 against teams in the CBI field, including an 87-74 loss to No. 4 Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 19 and a 65-61 defeat to No. 14 Rice on Jan. 6.
The MTSU women's team (23-7) is also postseason bound after accepting a bid to the women's National Invitational Tournament (NIT). It's the second straight season MTSU will play in the postseason after making it to the NCAA Tournament last season.
The Lady Raiders, who fell 80-72 to Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA semifinals on Friday, will make their fourth WNIT appearance in the last six seasons. It's also the 16th time in 17 seasons under head coach Rick Insell that MTSU will be playing in a postseason tournament.
The WNIT bracket will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on Monday.
