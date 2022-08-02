Beech High School receiver Andrew Paige came dangerously close to signing with Middle Tennessee State in January until an offer from Vanderbilt came his way on Jan. 26.
Now, nearly six months to the day after that offer from the Commodores, Paige announced via social media that he had committed to MTSU one month after asking for his release from his national letter of intent with VU.
Paige, the No. 55-ranked player in Tennessee and the 215th-ranked receiver in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, was set to gray shirt at Vanderbilt this spring, pushing his enrollment to the winter due to a lack of scholarships in the VU program.
The 6-foot-4 wideout reopened his recruitment a month ago. He had initial offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Central Michigan and MTSU before Vanderbilt landed him on Feb. 2.
A dual-sport athlete at Beech (he also played basketball), Paige had 35 receptions, 639 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season for the Bucs. He becomes the 13th member of the Blue Raiders’ 2022 class and the third receiver, joining fellow three-star wideouts Jaylen Ward from Alabaster, Alabama, and Quaterrius Tolbert from Ellisville, Mississippi.
Paige is also the second Nashville-area recruit in the class, joining former Pearl-Cohn running back Brandon Connard.
