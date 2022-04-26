Adults looking to return to college to finish their degree or considering attending college for the first time will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by Middle Tennessee State University representatives next month at Williamson Inc., per a press release.
As a part of the university’s Finish Now event series, representatives from MTSU’s University College will be on hand from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Williamson chamber located at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630 in Franklin.
Those in attendance will be able to talk one-on-one with degree coordinators, academic advisers and admissions counselors from MTSU. The experts from MTSU will answer questions about transferring prior credits, choosing a degree program, getting admitted to the university and enrolling in courses to get started.
“MTSU’s adult degree completion program options are tailored to meet the needs of people in the workforce looking to boost their careers,” said Mark Murphy, coordinator for recruitment and corporate outreach at MTSU. “We do our best to remove as many barriers as possible for students returning to the classroom. This drop-in event will give potential students the opportunity to learn more about how MTSU can help get them to the finish line of a degree.”
The College of Graduate Studies from MTSU will also be on hand to help those who are interested in furthering their education with an advanced degree.
“We are excited to discuss graduate school options with the residents of Williamson County,” said Sarah Hendrix, strategic communications manager in the College of Graduate Studies. “Most of our programs are still accepting applications for fall, especially several of our online or hybrid programs, and GRE test waivers are still being offered."
MTSU says it offers several flexible degree options that are specifically designed for working adults with demanding schedules. The degrees can be completed online at the student’s preferred pace, and they can even get college credit for some of their previous work.
Using Prior Learning Assessment, working adults may be able to earn college credit for learning acquired from work and training. In the PLA course, students create a detailed portfolio of their professional competencies, training and certifications, and other experiential learning. On average, students earn 24 credit hours through the PLA course, equating to more than $9,000 in savings and eight college courses.
“Prior Learning Assessment can be a huge advantage for our adult students,” said Cathy Delametter, PLA manager and instructor. “If a student puts in the effort and time in the PLA course, there’s no question they will find value in it and finish their degree faster because of it.”
To learn more about the event and to get updates, attendees can RSVP on the MTSU Online Facebook page. An RSVP is not required to attend but is appreciated.
