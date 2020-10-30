The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution will be the topic of the next installment of the Warwick Lecture Series hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Named for county historian Rick Warwick, the series is a quarterly history- or preservation-focused program produced by the Heritage Foundation. November’s event, which will be livestreamed, will feature Mary Evins, Ph.D., director of the American Democracy Project for Civic Learning and research professor of History at MTSU. She will speak to the recent 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Evins’ current research with MTSU’s University Honors College focuses on the powerful efforts of Tennessee women in the Progressive Era as agents of social change in their communities, including work toward the vote for women. During this lecture, she will elaborate on her research and the prominent women in Tennessee behind the movement.
“Throughout this year of celebration of the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the story of women’s battle for the ballot has been told and retold, as has the critically important role that Tennessee played in that struggle for citizenship, societal respect and civic justice for women,” Evins said.
“My talk will be focused on the public work of Tennessee women that laid the groundwork for their 19th Amendment activism. Tennessee women all across the state were educated, experienced, civically engaged and politically ready by the time the National American Woman Suffrage Association brought the ratification fight to Tennessee in 1920.”
Evins received her B.A. in history and anthropology and M.A.T. in history and sociology from Vanderbilt University, and M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in anthropology with an emphasis on culture history, regional landscape studies, and material culture. Her dissertation research on urbanization and exchange economies along the Euphrates River developed from multinational field work projects in Kurdish communities in southeastern Turkey.
The Nov. 10 Warwick Lecture Series is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Click here to register for the event.
