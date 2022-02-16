Twenty-four hours after naming a new offensive coordinator, Middle Tennessee State football coach Rick Stockstill announced more shake-ups with his offensive coaching staff.
Former record-setting quarterback Brent Stockstill, Rick's son, was promoted to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator on Tuesday, and former running back Shane Tucker replaced Brent as wide receivers coach.
Additionally, Mike Polly will be the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Ricky Mallory will serve as tight ends coach and Jeff Beckles will remain as the team’s running backs coach.
"I have studied the NFL and other colleges a great deal with how they structure their staffs," Rick Stockstill stated. "I was intrigued with how some were positioning their staffs, and I thought this would be beneficial to our program and our players."
In Brent Stockstill’s lone year as WRs coach, the Blue Raiders saw a 113-reception improvement from 2020 to 2021, as well as 1,252 more receiving yards, 18 more receiving touchdowns and 23.04 more yards per game.
MTSU had four receivers in 2021 with 40 or more receptions, 450 yards receiving and four or more touchdowns — Jimmy Marshall, Yusuf Ali, Jarrin Pierce and Jaylin Lane. They ranked 21st, 22nd, 24th and 26th in receiving in C-USA, respectively.
Prior to MTSU, Brent Stockstill spent two years at Florida Atlantic as an offensive player personnel assistant for Lane Kiffin before joining South Florida as an offensive quality control analyst in 2020.
Tucker served as running backs coach at Florida A&M this season, helping Rattlers tailback Bishop Bonnett rush for 993 yards and five touchdowns. Bonnett, who ranked 13th in the FCS in yards per carry (6.37) and 17th in rushing yards, was named a Boxtorow All-American and All-SWAC first team selection.
Prior to FAMU, Tucker spent a season as the tight ends coach at Austin Peay in 2021, and he served as an offensive graduate assistant with MTSU in 2020 and as assistant strength and conditioning coach and then as wide receivers coach at Dodge City Community College from 2018-2019.
"I am excited to have Shane as part of our staff," Rick Stockstill said. "He was an excellent player here and loves this program and university. Shane brings great energy and enthusiasm and will do a tremendous job in recruiting."
Tucker played under Stockstill from 2013-17, playing running back, receiver, tight end and returner. He finished his Blue Raider career with 1,162 yards rushing, 869 yards receiving, 21 rushing touchdowns, seven receiving touchdowns and 67 receptions. He was an All-C-USA honorable mention in 2014.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.