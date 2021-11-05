Middle Tennessee State has not had the best luck with quarterbacks over the last calendar year.
First, Asher O’Hara transfers to Sacramento State. Then, N.C. State transfer Bailey Hockman stepped away from football three games into the 2021 season.
And now, Chase Cunningham will miss the final four games of the regular season after suffering a leg injury in the first half of the Blue Raiders’ 35-10 win over Southern Miss last week.
Cunningham was MTSU’s leading passer, completing 110 of 176 passes (62.5 completion percentage) for 1,318 yards, 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He had a 3-2 record as the starter.
Third-string redshirt sophomore QB Mike DiLiello will start Saturday against Western Kentucky with Nichols Vattiato now the likely backup. DiLiello, who came on in relief against Southern Miss, is 10 of 15 for 95 yards while rushing for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in seven games this year.
Prior to MTSU, DiLiello played in 11 games for Florida Tech in 2019, completing 141 of 233 passes for 1,773 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for another 672 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an unranked recruit out of Florida in 2018 and held offers from Columbia, Florida Tech, Jacksonville and Valparaiso.
Aside from DiLiello, Vattiato is the only other QB to attempt a pass this season, completing both of his attempts for 16 yards. The only other quarterback listed on MTSU’s roster is Stone Frost, a redshirt freshman from Decaturville.
