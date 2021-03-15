They had to go through the defending Conference USA champions to do it, but the Middle Tennessee State women’s basketball team (17-7, 12-4) won its third conference tournament championship and booked a date in the women’s NCAA Tournament after a 68-65 win over Rice (18-4, 12-2) on Saturday.
It’s the Lady Raiders' first C-USA title since 2016 and their third title in four trips to the conference championship game. In total, MTSU has won 16 conference tournament titles in school history, including eight under head coach Rick Insell.
"We definitely had to earn it against an outstanding and well-coached Rice team. It was a great championship game,” Insell said. "You just knew it was going to come down to the wire with two teams as good as these. They made big plays down the stretch and so did we."
Anastasia Hayes, who was named tournament MVP, had six rebounds and was held to just 17 points — tying her season-low. It was just the fourth time in 24 games the junior standout was limited to fewer than 20 points.
Sophomores Courtney Whitson (22 points) and Aislynn Hayes (15 points, seven rebounds) picked up the slack, proving MTSU is just as dangerous when the elder Hayes sister isn’t on her A game. Whitson was named to the C-USA All-Tournament team.
Deja Cage scored seven points with a team-high nine rebounds and two assists. Alexis Whittington added four points and a team-high three blocks, while Rellah Boothe chipped in three points and four rebounds.
MTSU now has 10 NCAA Tournament appearances under Insell and 19 total in program history. The Lady Raiders will learn their first-round opponent on Monday at 5 p.m. during the women’s NCAA selection show.
"We are back where we belong," Insell stated. "It's been a long, tough season with so many twists and turns. With the COVID-19 protocols and all, it has been a roller coaster ride. These young ladies have been through a lot to get to this point, and they are certainly deserving of this title.”
"We worked so hard for this, and we weren't going to be denied," Anastasia Hayes said. "We had to gut it up and it wasn't easy, but we found a way to win. This tournament showed what a true team we have. Different people stepped up for us throughout."
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
