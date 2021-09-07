Middle Tennessee State football coach Rick Stockstill faced a tough task in replacing former quarterback Asher O’Hara.
The 63-year-old head coach has a track record of succeeding in similar situations — Dwight Dasher, Logan Kilgore, Brent Stockstill — and now he needs to find a successor capable of running the offense like the previous four QBs who came before him.
O’Hara accounted for 75 percent of MTSU’s total offense in both of his seasons in Murfreesboro. While it’s unrealistic to expect that type of production out of Bailey Hockman, Chase Cunningham or Mike DiLello, Stockstill planned to play all three until one set himself apart as a frontrunner for the starting job.
After MTSU’s 50-15 shellacking of Monmouth on Saturday at Floyd Stadium, Stockstill’s decision appeared to have been made for him; however, he maintained that he would continue playing all three QBs until further notice.
“Bailey did a fantastic job,” Stockstill said. “Chase came in … made good decisions, made a really nice run, and threw the ball really well. All three of them will keep playing; they’ll all play next week. … It’s no different than wide receivers or running backs. We’ve got a good plan.”
Stockstill’s three-headed quarterback strategy is a puzzling one considering it’s rarely worked before. Look no further than in-state rival Vanderbilt and their implosion on Saturday running a two-quarterback system.
Multiple-QB sets are typically set up for failure as receivers rarely get enough time to develop a rapport with one guy, and the offensive linemen have to alter their blocking schemes based on the strengths and weaknesses of each QB.
Based on several factors, Hockman represents the smart play. Not only does he have the most starting experience of the three, he also best fits the mold of a prototypical pocket passer — a trait Stockstill admitted he coveted in January.
Hockman, a North Carolina State transfer, got the start on Saturday and played all but three offensive snaps in the first half. The redshirt junior completed 17 of 22 passes (77.3 percent) for 215 yards and three touchdowns against Monmouth before Cunningham came on in relief during the second half.
“The big thing is, if I can come in here and say we didn’t turn the ball over, we have a chance to have success,” Stockstll added. “I told Hockman, let the game come to you and don’t force things. He played within the game. He did a really nice job of that.”
Added Hockman: “I got to play last year at [N.C.] State, and having that experience was really good. I just try to make sure I’m focusing on the process every play. I try to make sure I’m doing what I’m told and doing my job. The other guys around me did a great job. Receivers made a ton of plays and the o-line blocked great. So, I really have to shout out to them.”
Stockstill remained bullish that MTSU is at its best going forward with all three QBs seeing various amounts of playing time. However, there seems to be no tangible proof to support those claims.
Cunningham and DiLello combined for just 35 yards rushing against Monmouth, and Cunningham completed 3 of 4 passes for 33 yards. Last season, the duo combined for 21 passing yards and a single touchdown on 12 of 21 passing.
Meanwhile, Hockman threw for 2,088 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020 while leading the Wolfpack to an 8-4 record and a 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
His performance on Saturday should have cemented him as the Blue Raiders’ No. 1 signal caller, although Stockstill needs further convincing. If MTSU stands any chance of beating Virginia Tech on Saturday, it’s with Hockman under center.
The Hokies upset No. 10-ranked North Carolina over the weekend and sacked Heisman Trophy hopeful and projected 2022 first-round pick Sam Howell six times, intercepted him three times and held him to just 208 yards passing.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented