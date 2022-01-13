A multi-agency sobriety checkpoint will take place on the night of Friday, Jan. 28.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office's traffic unit will conduct the checkpoint from on Franklin Road between Meadow Lake Road and Wilson Pike Circle between 10 p.m.-midnight, according to a release.
The operation will be conducted in conjunction with the Brentwood Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, while the Metro Nashville Police Department will also be conducting its own sobriety checkpoint on Franklin Pike in Davidson County during the same time period.
"The purpose of this checkpoint is to promote traffic safety, as well as deter and enforce impaired driving laws," WCSO said in the news release, noting that 21.9 percent of the 96 reported reported fatal and serious injury crashes in 2021 were alcohol related.
State law requires law enforcement agencies to announce checkpoints in advance.
