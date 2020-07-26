As they now set their sights on college — and whatever shape that rite of passage might take in these virus-laden times — 10 recent high school graduates from schools in Williamson County had a chance Saturday to participate in a drive-by celebration parade in front of the McLemore House museum.
Each of the students received a $1,000 college scholarship through money raised in the annual T. E. Murdic Educational Scholarship program that is administered by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. The students assembled with their families in the yard of the McLemore House and were presented with a plaque, and then lined 11th Avenue as well-wishers drove by a couple of times honking their horns and yelling congratulations.
“I am absolutely ecstatic about AAHS’s ability to award 10 scholarships this year and it’s all because of our sponsors, including our media sponsors, our couples and through individual donations,” Alma McLemore, president of the AAHS, said. “We have a wonderful community that supports our organization along with this effort and hope that they truly understand the enormity of their gift to the Murdic Scholarship fund, for without them, this would never have happened.”
Monies for the scholarship are raised by an annual prom event, with couples vying for the title of Mr. & Mrs. AAHS, as well as from sponsors and through individual donations.
Graduates receiving the scholarships are Mikah Charley, Battle Ground Academy; Savion Johnson, Franklin High School; Solathus Johnson, Franklin High School; Amber Jones, Nolensville High School; Allison Kinnard, Nolensville High School; Tariah Lane, Brentwood Academy; Kendall Mitchell, Ravenwood High School; Kevin Townsel Jr., Centennial High School; Kaleb Williford, Brentwood High School; and Meghan Ziegler, Battle Ground Academy.
Four grads will attend Vanderbilt University and others will be going to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, UT-Chattanooga, University of Louisville, Howard University, Fisk University and Bethel University.
