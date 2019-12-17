On Monday, with the assistance of officers with the Franklin Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents arrested 29-year-old Ryan James Fitzner on charges of solicitation of a minor and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a TBI press release.
Beginning in October, a TBI Agent posed as a 14-year-old female and 12-year-old female on an online site, the release said. An individual later determined to be Fitzner began communicating with the undercover personas, engaged in conversations that were sexual in nature, and sent multiple photos of himself.
Fitzner arranged to meet with what he was told were a 14-year-old female and a 12-year-old female, for the purpose of sexual activity.
Fitzner was charged charged him with one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.