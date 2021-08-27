Organizers of the upcoming Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin have announced that in addition to a vast array of music, the event will also feature more than 35 artisanal vendors and over 50 food and beverage partners.
Scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, the festival will host more than 50 acts across five stages with Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage the Elephant headlining the event. It’s making a return after the 2020 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the wide selection of food and beverage options are four based or located in Williamson County — Hardee’s, Big Shake’s, Hattie Jane’s Creamery and Tennessee Cobbler. The Maker’s Village will also feature five Williamson County vendors — Franklin Road Apparel, J. Matthew Welker, N Harmony Jewelry, Roy Laws Art and SOCO Swings.
“As with our music programming, our lineup of kitchens, distilleries, breweries, wineries, and makers include the best boutique brands in the region and beyond,” W. Brandt Wood, Pilgrimage co-producer, said in a press release. “Pilgrimage patrons have learned that there are a multitude of experiences to discover throughout the entire weekend in addition to the music at the festival.”
Tier 2-priced tickets are almost sold out, as fans can still snag two-day general admission tickets for $209, and two-day VIP passes for $999 at PilgrimageFestival.com. Pilgrimage donates a portion of every ticket sale to help members of the music community in need through its direct partnership with the Recording Academy’s nonprofit MusiCares, in addition to Friends of Franklin Parks for capital projects at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
Pilgrimage announced earlier this month that the festival will require everyone from guests to artists and onsite staff to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
