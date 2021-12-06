TransPerfect has technically been the title sponsor of the Music City Bowl for two years, but the game still has yet to be played under the banner of its new sponsor.
That will change in 24 days after it was announced that the Tennessee Volunteers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. CST on ESPN.
The game was set to feature Iowa versus Missouri last year but was canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak among the Missouri players, coaches and staff. It was the first time the game wasn’t played since the bowl’s inception in 1998.
The Music City Bowl has generated more than $350 million in visitor spending since it was created.
“After an unprecedented year in 2020, we look forward to welcoming Purdue and Tennessee’s fanbases back to Nashville’s holiday tradition this year,” TransPerfect Music City Bowl President & CEO Scott Ramsey said in a release.
"I'd first like to thank Scott Ramsey and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl for their enthusiasm about hosting Vol Nation," Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said in a release.
"There is extraordinary love and support for the Vols in and around Nashville, and it will be incredible to see Big Orange fans from all across the country converge in the Midstate to celebrate our football team during bowl week. We're all incredibly proud of our football student-athletes, coaches and staff for earning this postseason opportunity."
In Josh Heupel’s inaugural season, the Vols finished with the No. 3 scoring offense and No. 5 overall offense in the SEC, which ranked top 25 nationally. Tennessee also features the 19th-best run offense in the NCAA.
The Vols went 7-5 with a 4-4 mark in the SEC. Their signature win came on Nov. 6 with a 45-42 win over then-No. 18-ranked Kentucky. Tennessee also had notable wins over Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Heupel revitalized the UT offense, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tied for the fewest interceptions in the SEC (3), and he ranked second in completion percentage (68.9) and yards per pass (9.84) and fourth in touchdown passes (26) in the SEC.
"We are excited about finishing this first season in our home state in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl," Heupel said. "It's a great opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the positive momentum we have created over our first 11 months.
“I am especially thrilled for our seniors, who get one more chance to compete. Purdue is an outstanding and well-coached team. I look forward to seeing all of Vol Nation in Nashville, and I know our team has appreciated your support the entire season."
The Boilermakers went 8-4 with a 6-3 record in the Big Ten, highlighted by wins over then-No. 2-ranked Iowa and then-No. 3-ranked Michigan State. They had had a 2-2 mark against AP top 25-ranked teams.
Purdue has the No. 5 offense in the Big Ten, led by QB Aidan O’Connell and receiver David Bell.
O’Connell led the conference with a 73.5 completion percentage, and he ranked third with 3,178 yards passing and his 23 touchdown passes ranked fourth. Bell had 93 receptions and 1,286 yards — both led the Big Ten — and his six touchdowns rank sixth.
