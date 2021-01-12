The Music City Film Critics’ Association shared the winners of the MCFCA 2020 Film Awards this week. The association is comprised of more than 30 professional film critics working in or near Nashville, Tenn.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 won three awards, giving them the most of any film, but Promising Young Woman was the big winner taking two of the top four awards, including Best Picture.
Each year the MCFCA gives out The Jim Ridley Award. It is a special award named after one of Nashville’s most beloved film critics, who died at age 50 in 2016. It is given to the film or the person that best represents Nashville and Tennessee. This year’s recipient is composer William Tyler who wrote the score for First Cow, one of the MCFCA’s Best Picture nominees.
The MCFCA members vote via secret ballot so a tie is a pretty rare event, however, in true 2020 weirdness, the MCFCA ended up not with one tie, but three. MCFCA board member Isaac Weeks had this to say about the interesting occurrence, “In a year where movie viewing became more of a solitary effort, it makes sense that there would be less of a consensus about awards among critics.”
Clint Redwine, president of the MCFCA added, “We are thrilled for all of our winners. In a year where we thought we may not see anything released after April, we ended up with a fantastic slate of award-winning films.”
Best Picture: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell – Director
Tom Ackerley, Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie – Producers
Best Director: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Actress: Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor: Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Supporting Actress: Tie
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Acting Ensemble: Tie
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Best Animated Feature: Soul - Pete Doctor and Kemp Powers – Directors
Dana Murray, Jonas Rivera, Jessie Thiele Schroeder – Producers
Best Foreign Language Film: Another Round -Thomas Vinterberg – Director
Jessica Balac, Karen Bentzon, Kasper Dissing, Sisse Graum Jørgensen, Kristina Kornum – Producers
Best Documentary: The Social Dilemma - Jeff Orlowski – Director
Larissa Rhodes, Shawna Schultz – Producers
Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Song: “Speak Now” – Sam Ashworth, Leslie Odom, Jr.
One Night In Miami
Best Score: Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richard - Nomadland
Best Editing: Tie
Andy Canny - The Invisible Man
Alan Baumgarten - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design: Donald Graham Burt – Mank
The Jim Ridley Award: William Tyler – Composer – First Cow
