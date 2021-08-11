To say the Music City Grand Prix hit a home run with its inaugural IndyCar race on Sunday would be an understatement.
Not only did the marquee event have a sellout crowd of 60,000 fans for the namesake race on Sunday, and 110,000 total attendees over the event’s three days, but it also smashed cable ratings records as well.
Race officials announced on Tuesday that the Grand Prix was the most-watched IndyCar Series race in NBC Sports’ 12-year history. The event averaged 1.212 million viewers, who tuned in to see Marcus Ericsson pull off an improbable come-from-behind win, his second of the IndyCar season. The previous NBCSN record was set by the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in 2016, which drew 934,000 viewers.
“I am very encouraged by the results we have seen from Sunday’s Music City Grand Prix broadcast and the positive momentum generated in TV viewership overall this season,” IndyCar owner Roger Penske said in a statement.
It’s also reportedly the highest-rated IndyCar race on cable television in the last 23 years, behind the an IndyCar race in 1998 on ESPN (2.218 million viewers).
The top-five markets for the Grand Prix include Nashville (5.6 rating), Indianapolis (2.6 rating), Knoxville (2.0 rating), Greenville-Spartanburg (1.7 rating) and Louisville (1.7 rating).
IndyCar Series races on NBCSN have averaged 761,000 viewers through the first four races of the season prior to the Grand Prix. That figure is up 110 percent compared to the network’s first four races in 2020, when viewership averaged around 362,000, and 92 percent compared to 2019, when viewership averaged near 397,000.
