The 2021 Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27, with the addition of a virtual plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Tennessee.
The annual event will return to Nashville's Nissan Stadium where brave participants will take a dip in the Asurion pool in Lot R during the cold of winter.
Participants can join in on the freezing fun with a minimum donation of $75 ($50 for students) where they will also receive an official Plunge t-shirt and of course some bragging rights.
"Our in-person plunge will have COVID-19 related safety measures in place but we understand some plungers may not be comfortable plunging in person," their website reads. "Your Plunge at Home will continue to support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes giving them opportunities to compete and train in sports."
For those wishing to participate virtually they can do so at home with by way of a home pool, a slip and slide, a water balloon fight, running through a sprinkler, or just getting hosed down or by coming up with their own idea to have some fun in the wet and cold.
Participants can register for the event or make a donation to the group here.
Those wishing to participate at home should choose "Plunge at Home" in the registration option and follow the guidelines provided on their website.
Home Polar Plungers will receive the 2021 Polar Plunge at Home plunge kit the week of their scheduled plunge, and they are asked to submit a video or photo of their Home Plunge to celebrate.
According to their website, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a deep impact on Special Olympics Tennessee athletes, with funds raised to help athletes stay mentally and physically healthy and socially connected through virtual events.
More information about Special Olympics Tennessee can be found here.
