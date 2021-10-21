During its inaugural grow season for the Nashville chapter, Mustaches for Kids America (M4K), a volunteer-run nonprofit organization benefitting local children’s organizations, raised $22,000 for High Hopes Development Center.
The donation was presented to High Hopes during a special check presentation Wednesday.
“All we can say is, ‘WOW’,” said Mike Simmons, founder and president of M4K Nash. “The months spent planning and kicking off the Nashville chapter has been a wild ride, and we are honored to have exceeded our fundraising goal of $20,000 during our first grow season.”
M4K invites men to shave clean and grow a mustache for 30 days, seeking donations and pledges from individuals and businesses throughout the month. During the first grow season for the Nashville Chapter, 16 men participated, with the first and second place growers having only an $8 difference. Andy Shaw placed first raising $3,932.79, and Nathan Heppler placed second raising $3,924.51.
“We are grateful for Mike and all of the growers who participated in the inaugural M4K Nashville competition,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes executive director. “Each dollar raised will go toward our mission of providing children and families with inclusive education and therapy services.”
For additional information and updates on future fundraisers, visit m4knashville.com or visit the organization on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @m4kNashville.
