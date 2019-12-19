NAI Nashville and The Stanton Group, Inc. have announced that they will combine in a strategic merger and retain the full staffs from both firms, rebranding as NAI Nashville/Stanton Group.
According to a news release, the Nashville-area commercial real estate firms will combine both businesses complimentary services, and the merger is expected to be complete at the end of 2019.
SGI’s staff will relocate this month to the NAI office located on the 3rd floor at 7105 Town Center Way in Brentwood.
“The NAI Nashville/Stanton Group merger allows both firms to strengthen and expand our services in the middle Tennessee real estate market. With our shared resources and access to the global network that NAI provides, this is a major growth opportunity for both firms. We are especially excited that our teams will remain intact, and we look forward to serving our current and future clients for many more years to come,” The Stanton Group founder Debra Viol said in the news release. “The beauty of this merger is that we remain locally owned while having the platform and network to continue to do business the way it works best for our clients.”
The Stanton Group has been a local, full-service real estate firm offering services such as asset and property management, brokerage, leasing, accounting, and maintenance solutions for 33 years.
SGI has grown to manage more than 1.2 million square feet of property, including single and multi-tenant office buildings, medical offices, flex/warehouse spaces, retail centers and office park and commercial owners associations, and has participated in the sales of office, medical, warehouse and retail properties.
According to the news release, Viol, a Certified Property Manager, has been recognized as a CoStar Power Broker™ Top Broker in the Nashville Commercial Real Estate Market, and SGI has been recognized as a Top Firm by CoStar Group, Inc. Voil also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Institute of Real Estate Management.
“Our commitment will always be to do the right thing for our clients and employees,” Viol said in the news release. “The fact that no one loses their job is paramount to the continuity we will provide our property owners. Nothing changes but the logo and we now have a large firm of brokers to create more leasing activity for our landlords.”
NAI Nashville is a full service commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm and a member of NAI Global, which, according to the news release, ranks as one of the largest full service commercial real estate platforms in the country. Clients range from local entrepreneurs to global institutional investors.
“We are excited to have our teams and services join forces,” NAI Nashville president Devin McClendon said in the news release. “Both firms have long-standing and established local relationships. Because of our diversified services, we will be able to complement each other and better serve current and new clients in the booming Middle Tennessee market.”
According to the news release, NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm with more than 375 offices strategically located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, with over 6,000 local market professionals, managing in excess of over 1.150 billion square feet of property. Annually, NAI Global completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world.
NAI Nashville brokers are equipped with comprehensive resources including extensive research, marketing materials, and computer technologies, while at the same time, maintain the flexibility that local ownership provides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.