Just three days removed from the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway, it’s safe to say NASCAR’s return to the Music City was an overwhelming success.
The race had been sold out for weeks and the high demand for tickets prompted an additional 15,000 seats to be added to the grandstands, meaning 38,000 strong packed the Superspeedway stands with many others lining the outside walls in their campers and RVs.
The Ally 400 led all motorsports events over the weekend with 2.6 million viewers on NBC Sports Network, according to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal. That number is more than double the 1.2 million viewers who watched Tony Stewart win the Camping World SRX Series race on CBS Saturday night in Knoxville, Iowa.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday ranked third with 1.1 million viewers on NBCSN and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 ranked sixth with 536,000 viewers on Fox Sports 1.
Locally, the Ally 400 had a 4.1 rating, equating to a shade under 45,200 households that tuned into the race, according to WTVF-5. The race peaked at a 4.9 rating, or 54,000 viewers.
The race also drew a 1.46 rating nationally on NBCSN and it was the second-highest rated sports event over the weekend behind only the NBA Playoffs.
Despite its surging rating success, the event wasn’t without its drawbacks. The start of the race was pushed back 10 minutes to allow more fans to enter the stadium due to heavy traffic flow. Track officials seemed to plan for everything needed to ensure a successful race weekend except the traffic congestion.
