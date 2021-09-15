NASCAR’s return to the Nashville market will not be a one-off.
Circuit officials announced this week that the Ally 400 will take place again in 2022, after its 2021 debut.
Next year’s race, part of the top-tier Cup Series, is scheduled for June 26 at the Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County.
Ticketholders for the 2021 event will be able to renew their seats for the 2022 event starting next month. Tickets for the general public will be made available later.
“We are thrilled to once again welcome NASCAR’s top talents in 2022 and build upon the excitement here in Middle Tennessee that started this past June,” speedway President Erik Moses said in a release. “We received a tremendous response to our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend and are looking forward to providing an enhanced and improved race-day experience inside and outside the grandstands.”
City and track officials are also seeking to bring a NASCAR Cup Series race to the Nashville Fairgrounds.
