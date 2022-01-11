Nashville is one of four finalists for the 2024 Republican National Convention, a party official has told CNN.
The other cities still in the running are Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City.
Republican Gov. Bill Lee asked Nashville tourism officials to seek both the RNC and the Democratic convention.
According to CNN, GOP officials will now travel to each city to determine the feasibility of hosting the major national event in each city before whittling the list down further.
Pittsburgh and Milwaukee are both located in swing states while Nashville and Salt Lake City are the capitals of safely Republican states.
"The Republican National Committee is grateful for and appreciative of the overwhelming interest from cities across the country to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. We'll continue the process, review bids, and communicate with potential hosts to hear more about what their cities have to offer," RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.