It’s often said that the city of Nashville knows how to throw a party. So, the last time the NFL draft was held in Nashville, it’s no surprise that the event set numerous records.
The 2019 draft broke the record for direct visitor spending with $132.8 million; the previous record was $74 million at the 2018 draft in Dallas. The city also broke the draft’s attendance record with the estimated 600,000 spectators that were in attendance and the 47.5 million fans who watched on television made it the most-watched draft in league history until this year’s virtual draft surpassed it.
Now Sports Illustrated reports that the city is hoping to host the event again and has submitted an expression of interest to host a future draft — this time in either 2024 or 2025.
“We didn’t want to bid in the short term,” Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon told SI.com. “We wanted to enjoy the fruits of our labor. But we would like to bring it back, and I think (the NFL) would like to come back.”
The draft’s overwhelming success in 2019 generated $10.6 million in tax revenue for Davidson County with 54 percent of the visitors from outside of the city lines. In fact, 75 percent of the non-Nashville visitors stayed for multiple days of the event. Its economic impact was the largest of any draft in the league’s history.
Although there are still many questions to be answered with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is presumed that if everything is business as usual by 2024 or 2025, a second draft held in Nashville would rival the success of the first one.
"By any measure, it was the NFL’s most successful draft in their history and I am so proud that our organization played a role in that achievement,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said back in May 2019. “This year’s Draft will be remembered for years to come and will definitely lead to other events large and small for our city.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.