The Nashville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stonegate Place just outside of Brentwood around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
According to an NFD Twitter post, one unidentified person was uninjured in the blaze that was responded to by about a dozen emergency vehicles.
The home was a total loss, and according to NFD Public Information Officer Joseph Pleasant, the cause of the fire is unknown as the fire is currently under investigation.
