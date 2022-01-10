The Nashville Health Care Council is on the hunt for a new president, according to a report by the Nashville Business Journal.
Hayley Hovious, who has served as the president of the organization for the past six years, is reportedly stepping down as president effective Feb. 18. Her departure comes after accepting a position with Nashville-based investment firm Echo Health Ventures, according to an internal email shared with the NBJ.
In the interim, Jamie Lee, the council’s chief operating officer will serve as president, until a permanent replacement is found. The executive committee of the board of directors will employ a national firm to search for a new president.
Hovious joined the health care council in 2015 as the director of the fellows initiative, prior to her promotion as president. Before her tenure, Hovious worked for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The Nashville Health Care Council did not respond to a request for comment.
