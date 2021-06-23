The Nashville Health Care Council has announced the appointment of its 2021–22 board of directors, effective July 1.
David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health, will begin a two-year term as chairman of the board.
New members include:
• Andrea Cleeton, Vice President of Operations Improvement, LifePoint Health (Leadership Health Care Board Chair)
• Eric Evans, CEO, Surgery Partners
• Ray Guzman, CEO, SwitchPoint Ventures (Fellows Class 2017)
• James E.K. Hildreth, President and CEO, Meharry Medical College
• Lynn Shapiro Snyder, Senior Member, Epstein Becker & Green
• Maggie Spalding, Senior Vice President, Member, Lockton Companies
• Herman Williams, Chief Physician Executive, BDO USA
• Andrea Willis, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
In addition to Dill, council board members continuing to serve for 2021–22 include:
• Tim Adams, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas
• Cindy Baier, President and CEO, Brookdale Senior Living
• Jeffrey Balser, President and CEO, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Dean, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
• Michael Burcham, Executive Partner, Shore Capital Partners
• Stuart Clark, CEO, Premise Health
• Stephen Flatt, CEO, National HealthCare Corporation
• Bobby Frist, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, HealthStream
• Terry Hardesty, Audit Partner, Deloitte
• Tim Hingtgen, CEO, Community Health Systems
• A.J. Kazimi, CEO, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
• Paul Kusserow, CEO and Chairman, Amedisys
• William N. Mkanta, Professor and Head, Department of Public Health, Western Kentucky University
• Bruce Moore, President, Operations and Service Lines Group, HCA Healthcare
• Leif Murphy, President and CEO, TeamHealth
• Debbie Osteen, CEO, Acadia Healthcare
• Keith Payet, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee
• Rosemary Plorin, President and CEO, Lovell Communications
• Chris Rogers, Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, Ziegler
• Saurabh Sinha, CEO and Founder, emids
• Dee Anna Smith, CEO, Sarah Cannon
“Amid such significant industry change and at the completion of a milestone 25th anniversary year, this group of world-class health care leaders, will help the Council produce valuable resources and programming for health care companies," Hayley Hovious, Health Care Council president, said in the release. “We look forward to their contributions to the Council’s ongoing mission of improving the health care industry.”
Vanderbilt Alumni Association Board adds three
The Vanderbilt Alumni Association Board will welcome three new alumni leaders for three-year terms beginning July 1: Shantell Hinton Hill (BE, 2006, MDiv, 2016), Bill Jung, (BA, 1980) and Heiki Miki (MBA, 1996).
Hill, of Little Rock, Arkansas, is an equity officer with the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, a grant-making organization committed to advancing economic, educational, social, ethnic and racial equity for all Arkansans.
Jung is a district judge for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. From 1993 to 2018, he was a partner at Jung & Sisco P.A. (formerly Black & Jung P.A.) specializing in civil and commercial defense litigation.
Miki, of Darien, Connecticut, and Tokyo, is managing executive officer and division director of Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., a refractories supplier serving global steel, cement, glass and energy industries. Miki currently serves on the Owen Asia Alumni Board and is co-president of the Japan Chapter of the Vanderbilt Alumni Association.
Tim Warnock (BA, 1984), president of the Alumni Association Board, begins the second year of his two-year term on July 1, and AAB member Anu Pardeshi, (BS, 2000, MS, 2002, MBA 2004), of Nashville, will serve as president-elect for a one-year term. Pardeshi is a senior vice president of middle market banking at Truist.
The following AAB members accepted the opportunity to serve a second three-year term, beginning July 1:
• Debbi Clarke, MEd’98, of Raleigh, North Carolina
• Todd Graham, BE’96, of McLean, Virginia
• Jim Hillsman, BA’79, of Fort Myers, Florida
• Terry Moore, BE’81, of Knoxville
• Michelle Sisco, BA’88, of Tampa
“Our Alumni Association Board members are truly Vanderbilt for life,” said Barney Ellis-Perry, associate vice chancellor for alumni engagement and annual giving. “We are grateful for their dedication to supporting our entire Commodore community. Their commitment and generosity help make Vanderbilt an exceptional place where everyone can reach their full potential.”
