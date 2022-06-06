The Mall at Green Hills is slated to offer a Yves Saint Laurent, the high-end fashion retailer known for its Parisian origins and legendary late founder.
This will be the first YSL store in Tennessee, with a fall opening slated. Of note, the brand is considered one of the world’s top fashion retailers, joining Gucci, Christian Dior, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Giorgio Armani, Tiffany and Chanel, among others.
The Mall at Green Hills is home to Vuitton, Tiffany and Gucci.
New York-based Atmosphere Design Group is handling architectural duties, according to a permit valued at about $1.8 million.
Mall General Manager Norah Buikstra said the YSL will take the spaces previously home to Lucky Brand Jean, Omega (which has relocated within the facility) and Colt's. She said a fall opening is being eyed.
Yves Saint Laurent, the reclusive fashion couturier who died in 2008 at age 71 of brain cancer, was rated by Forbes as the top earning deceased celebrity in 2009. He founded his company, also known as Saint Laurent and as Saint Laurent Paris, as a fashion brand in 1962 (before the retails shops emerged). YSL recorded about $2.5 billion in revenues in 2021.
The U.S. city located within the closes proximity to Nashville and with a YSL is Atlanta.
