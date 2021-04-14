The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a Nashville man they said was a peeping tom at Sun Tan City on Nolensville Pike in March.
As previously reported, the incident took place on Sunday, March 21, in the Mill Creek Town Center shopping center when a woman was using a stand up spray tan booth and realized that she was being filmed on a cell phone over the wall of the booth.
On Wednesday MNPD announced the arrest of 37-year-old George A. Powell, whose last known address is just over two miles north of Sun Tan City.
According to an MNPD news release, Powell allegedly stood on a stool to reach over the 8-foot-tall stall wall and held his phone over the woman in the next stall.
A detective from the MNPD’s Special Victims Unit obtained surveillance video from the business of Powell checking in that day and confirmed his identity, and he was arrested on Tuesday night at his home.
Powell was charged with one count of invading privacy/peeping tom and has since been released from the Davidson County jail on a $1,500 bond. Powell is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.
