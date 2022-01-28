A Nashville man was ordered to serve 10 days in the Williamson County Jail this morning after he knocked down his attorney in an attempt to resist arrest and disrupted Friday’s court proceedings.
The outburst resulted in deputies piling on the man in the incident that cleared the courtroom for about 10 minutes.
32-year old Roger Edward Hathaway Jr.’s case was on Friday’s docket for a review hearing, a standard hearing meant to check on the status and needs of the case and lawyers representing and prosecuting the case, for which he is charged with possession of schedule II drugs: cocaine - .5 grams or greater, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed - dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, evading arrest in a vehicle: risk of death or injury, assault - threat of bodily injury, driving without a license and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
According to Brentwood Police Department Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, those charges stem from a November 2020 incident where police responded to a Brentwood hotel after a man, who they later identified as Hathaway, had allegedly threatened to shoot a hotel employee who refused to rent him a room based on unspecified “past problems” that the hotel had experienced with Hathaway in the past.
Hickey said in a phone call that officers made contact with Hathaway at another hotel before he fled the scene in a car which soon became disabled after he hit a curb while driving away.
Hathaway then fled on foot. Though, Hickey said that while officers were attempting to locate Hathaway, a Lyft rideshare driver pulled up and said that he had picked up a passenger who then fled from the Lyft, leaving behind a bag of cocaine and a magazine for a pistol.
Based on that investigation, Hathaway was indicted on those charges by a Williamson County Grand Jury in February 2021, and he was booked and then released on a $90,000 bond.
On Friday morning, Hathaway began to address Judge Michael Binkley directly, against the advice of his public defender, Richard Strong.
Strong attempted to stop Hathaway from discussing the specifics of his case during the hearing, something that normally happens in order to protect a defendant against making possible incriminating statements as well as giving an attorney and client the opportunity to discuss matters in order to present arguments in the avenues provided by the judicial system.
In general, hearings to discuss the specifics of a case are set up in advance and not discussed in a standard review hearing.
Hathaway became agitated and demanded to be able to speak openly to Strong and Judge Binkley, claiming that his rights were being violated, as well as alleging that a police officer had "admitted" that he had "lied" in Hathaway's affidavit and should be "arrested for criminal responsibility,” and refusing to calm down as ordered by the judge. The details of that allegation are not clear.
During Hathaway’s verbal outburst, Judge Binkley, who is normally mild-mannered behind the bench, slammed his hand on the bench and ordered that Hathaway be detained and order be restored to the court.
Hathaway resisted both his lawyer’s verbal attempts and the deputies' physical attempts to calm him down, repeatedly saying "I am not being arrested" and "don't touch me or I will sue you."
As two Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies made physical contact with Hathaway, grabbing his arms in order to lead him out of the courtroom into a secure holding area, he began resisting further and attempted to run away from the deputies, knocking down his own attorney in the process.
Strong made an audible sound of pain as he hit the floor of the courtroom and two deputies, one WCSO sergeant and one Tennessee Department of Corrections official piled on Hathaway, who continued to resist as he was pinned to the courtroom floor.
When he was tackled by deputies, Hathaway began shrieking and screaming for help, repeatedly shouting, "this is wrong," "this is not right," and "I have no right to be arrested; I paid my bond."
Court attendees, lawyers and court employees exited the courtroom at the direction of the WCSO sergeant, including the Williamson Home Page reporter, and Hathaway was arrested and transported to the Williamson County Jail.
After Hathaway was removed from the courtroom and court resumed, Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess requested that Hathaway’s bond be revoked, something that Strong objected to, citing his clients right to due process. Judge Binkley granted the request, revoking Hathaway’s bond and holding in contempt of court.
Per this contempt of court ruling, Binkley ordered Hathaway to serve 10 days in jail for the disruption.
“He does have a right to a hearing, however, under the circumstances, I sat here and observed exactly what he did along with a lot of other people so being in contempt of court vitiates a lot of his rights that he would normally have,” Binkley said.
“I’m holding him in direct contempt of court,” Binkley continued. “His outburst in the presence of the court totally disrupted the proceedings of this court and he did so knowing full well that the consequences of his actions were not going to be pleasant.”
Prior to the court session beginning on Friday, Hathaway made a comment to Hess, who is prosecuting Hathaway’s case on behalf of the state, and asked Hess “if he liked bologna sandwiches,” to which Hess replied that he didn’t know what that meant. “You’ll see,” Hathaway replied.
The term appears to be a slang term for a sexual act, which appeared to be an insult.
It’s unclear at this time if the district attorney’s office is taking the comment, especially after Hathaway’s actions in the courtroom, as a threat, and if so, how the comment may impact the case.
It’s also unclear at this time if Hathaway’s outburst and apparent assault of his lawyer will impact the public defender’s office's ability to represent Hathaway in this criminal case.
Strong appeared to have been uninjured or at least to have not sustained any serious injury in the incident, but the extent of any possible injuries is unknown.
Now, in addition to the charges from the 2020 incident, Hathaway has been charged with two counts of assault on a public servant and one count of resisting arrest. He remains jailed.
Hathaway was previously sentenced to 12 years in a Tennessee state prison, but the details of that conviction were not immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.