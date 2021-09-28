A Nashville man has been charged with second degree murder after following the May 2021 overdose death of a 26-year-old Woodbury woman inside of a Brentwood hotel.
According to a Williamson County Grand Jury Indictment, 41-year-old Randall Eugene Merryman was indicted on the felony charge after police said that on May 25 he provided Michaela Speck with methamphetamine which resulted in her death three days later.
"There are two young children who are now without a mother and a mother who lost her daughter," Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Richard Hickey said in an email. "Drug dealers should know that stakes are much higher now. In the past, they faced the possibility of being charged with selling illegal drugs. Now the drug dealers are facing the possibility of a being charged with murder. Too many lives have been lost to overdose deaths. We are committed to making an effort to stop this trend."
BPD detectives began to investigate the incident and identified Merryman as the alleged dealer of the schedule II narcotic.
Merryman was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in a Williamson County courtroom on Friday.
