A Nashville man is hospitalized and upon release will be charged in the death of a Brentwood man who was killed in a traffic crash Tuesday morning on I-65.
According to a Metro Nashville Police news release, the crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. when 33-year-old Kendre Howard lost control of the 2011 Ford Flex he was driving as he took the I-65 south ramp from I-40 east which led to his vehicle crossing the median.
Police said that Howard's car went airborne and struck a 2014 Buick Regal driven by 54-year-old Brentwood resident Tony Whitlow, resulting in both vehicles colliding with a tractor-trailer.
Whitlow dies at the scene, and police suspect that Howard, who was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with minor injuries, was driving under the influence.
When released from the hospital, Howard will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated assault by reckless conduct and driving on a revoked license.
Police said that Howard also has an outstanding aggravated robbery charge from Aug. 2021.
