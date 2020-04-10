Fridrich & Clark Realty has added another realtor to its lineup, bringing its total of realtors to 168.
The most recent named by Steve Fridrich, broker and managing partner, is Nikki England, who will be based in the company’s Brentwood office and working with her mother, Mary Kocina.
“Nikki brings her knowledge of new construction in Williamson County to Fridrich & Clark Realty,” Fridrich said, “and that knowledge adds to the distinctive services of Fridrich & Clark Realty to benefit all of our clients. In addition to seeing Nikki’s career develop, we also benefit from her enthusiasm and perspective. We are pleased to welcome her to our firm.”
A native of Nashville, England received her bachelor of science in nursing from Belmont University. She worked as a registered nurse at Vanderbilt University hospital on a post-operative neurosurgery floor. After leaving nursing, England worked at Turnberry Homes as an onsite sales agent prior to joining Fridrich & Clark Realty.
She is a lifelong member at Brentwood United Methodist Church and actively volunteers at Hands On Nashville.
England is a member of the Williamson County Association of Realtors and the Tennessee Association of Realtors.
Fridrich & Clark Realty, founded in 1966, has grown to be one of the area’s largest realty firms, with more than 170 agents. More information is available at www.fridrichandclark.com.
