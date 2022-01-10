Mark Humphreys, a veteran architect who spent much time in Nashville and whose company was based in Dallas, has died after battling health issues.
He was 67.
The Dallas Morning News reports Humphreys founded Humphreys & Partners Architects in 1991. The firm designed apartment, condominium and mixed-use buildings in both the United States and oversees.
Locally, Humphreys & Partners Architects has designed Vintage Century Farms, 14th Avenue Lofts, and buildings in Buena Vista (read here) and Music Row (read here), among others.
Humphreys, who lived in Nashville, financially supported various organizations, including the Ballet Ball (Nashville Ballet), both the Symphony Ball and Symphony Fashion Show (Nashville Symphony), the Swan Ball (Cheekwood), River Swing (Harpeth Conservancy) and Heritage Foundation in Williamson County.
The Dallas Morning News reports Humphreys, a Dallas native, earned a degree after studying at the Texas Tech University College of Architecture.
Humphreys is survived by his wife, Emily; children Jessica Humphreys Baxter, Cassandra Guerrero and Stephanie Humphreys; stepchildren Mary and Joseph Hastings; brothers Larry and Dave Humphreys; and sister Kay Osborn.
