The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for two runaway teens who may have last been seen in the Brentwood area.
According to an MNPD spokesperson, 15-year-old Joana Duffey was reported missing from Father Ryan High School on Wednesday evening, with Duffey's mother telling police that she may be with her boyfriend, 16-year-old Dylan Rhoden, who was also reported as missing.
Police said that Joana Duffey was last seen leaving the FRHS in her school uniform and carrying a big bag, while a social media post by Rhoden's mother said that the pair were last spotted in Brentwood around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
They are believed to have left in a 2014 black Ford Mustang with license plate number DGD982.
MNPD asks that anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts to call the department's non-emergency line at 615-862-8600.
