After Gerry Helper retired in December from his 24 years with the Nashville Predators, the NHL team’s Foundation honored his retirement by donating $12,000 to Williamson County CASA, one of Helper’s favorite local charities.
His most recent position with the Predators was senior vice president and board chairman.
“We are so thankful to Gerry Helper and the Nashville Predators Foundation for their generous contribution,” Williamson County CASA Development Director Sydni Dicke said in a press release. “This donation will help to provide a supervised CASA for every child in need and directly impact CASA’s vision to provide each child that we serve with a safe and permanent home.”
Helper and his wife, Kim Helper, have been longtime supporters of Williamson County CASA.
“CASA is a very important part of our community,” Gerry Helper said. “We [my family and the Preds Foundation] were glad to use this opportunity to provide support to an organization that does so much good for children in Williamson County.”
Helper hopes that this contribution inspires others to see the value in Williamson County CASA’s work and to support the organization in making a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children in Williamson County.
Last fiscal year, Williamson County CASA served 410 children. Those interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate can visit williamsoncountycasa.org or call 615-591-2699.
