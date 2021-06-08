The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross will be hosting multiple blood drives in Brentwood next week.
Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
Wednesday, June 16
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, June 18
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Join the Nashville Predators in their support of the American Red Cross by donating blood at one of the many Preds drive locations from June 14-18.
All presenting donors will receive a Preds and American Red Cross foam puck and be entered to win a Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player (one per location)!
To make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19
