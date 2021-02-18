The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross will be hosting multiple blood drives in Williamson County next week.
See the locations below where the Preds will be hosting the blood drives:
Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
Monday, Feb. 22 & Friday, Feb. 26
11 a.m.-4 p.m. CT
Brentwood Baptist Church
7777 Concord Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
Wednesday, Feb. 24
3-8 p.m. CT
Christ Community Church
1215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37069
Wednesday, Feb. 24
11 a.m.-3 p.m. CT
Natchez Trace American Red Cross
129 West Fowlkes St. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Thursday, Feb. 25
10 a.m.-3 p.m. CT
The Nashville Predators ask you join them in their support of the American Red Cross by donating blood at one of the many Preds drive locations across the state of Tennessee from Feb. 22-26.
All presenting donors will receive a Preds foam puck and be entered to win a Preds and Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player (one per location).
Additionally, all donors will be emailed a $5 Amazon gift card! To make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19.
