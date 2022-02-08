Rising rents are one of the main drivers in the recent bout of inflation. They are also spurring many renters to try to buy a home as quickly as possible, according to Greater Nashville Realtors President Steve Jolly.
Average monthly apartment rental rates in Nashville jumped more than 10 percent in 2021, climbing to $1,817 per month by December, according to data from Costar.
Economists still recommend buying a home as a way to stave off inflation and build wealth, though it is hardly easy. Potential buyers are already contending with rising record home prices, decreased inventory, bidding wars and the prospect of higher mortgage rates.
“They are redoing the math on renting after seeing their monthly payment go up and rushing to get a home — any home — to outrun rises in mortgage rates and further rent increases,” Jolly said.
The pressure on renters is coming from many directions.
Higher rents are eating into buyers’ down payment savings, and rising home prices mean they need to come up with a bigger down payment to compete with other buyers, Jolly said. As of last month, the median home price in Davidson County had increased to $393,000, up 17 percent from the year prior, according to data from GNR.
“Many people couldn’t find a way to get into a home last year,” Jessica Lautz, National Association of Realtors vice president of demographics and behavioral insights, said. “A lot of people were thinking, I’ll rent instead, but rents skyrocketed.”
Mortgages are getting more expensive, too. Last month, the Federal Reserve signaled it would begin raising interest rates in March as part of its plan to bring down inflation. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now roughly 3.55 percent, which is still low by historical standards but up 0.8 percentage points in a year, according to Freddie Mac.
LeeAnn Johnson, a longtime Nashville-area real estate agent, told the Post that one of her clients — a first-time home buyer in her 30s — felt pressured to buy a home after several rent hikes.
“My client was a lifelong renter, but when her rent increased — first by $70 a month, the next year by $200 a month — she decided to buy a home,” Johnson said.
Jolly said he has also talked with people in similar positions. In nearby submarkets like Murfreesboro, which historically has been a more affordable area, he is seeing renters paying monthly rates that look more like Nashville rents. Home prices in submarkets like Murfreesboro are increasing as well.
Homebuyers find they are being outbid not just by other individuals, but by large investors.
"Historically, the vast majority of these investors have been mom-and-pop landlords, but in 2020 we saw an influx of institutional investors and other funds enter this market," Jolly said.
In fact, 10 percent of all homes in Murfreesboro are owned by an investment group or hedge fund, Jolly told the Post. Historically, cash offers accounted for about 25 percent of deals in the market, but over the past year, the proportion has grown to nearly a third of deals.
“This is having its worst impact on first-time homebuyers, who generally are more dependent on mortgage financing and limited budgets,” Lautz wrote in a NAR report on first-time homebuyers. “It’s hurting millennials especially hard.”
Jolly said the competition from investment firms is a symptom of a much bigger problem in the housing market.
“The reason why we have this supply crisis right now goes well beyond investors or a pandemic,” he said. “We haven’t produced enough housing in the past 10 years.”
