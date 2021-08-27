Fresh off his MLS All-Star appearance, Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman was called up by the U.S. Men’s National Team prior to its World Cup qualifying matches.
His NSC teammates Alistair Johnston (Canada), Randall Leal (Costa Rica) and Anibal Godoy (Panama) were all called up as well.
Beginning Sept. 2 with the Salvadorian National Team, the USMNT will play three matches in the span of seven days. The U.S. hosts Johnston and Team Canada on Sept. 5 at Nissan Stadium before finishing up on Sept. 8 against Honduras.
“We have spent the last two years building the foundation and culture of the team for this moment,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “World Cup qualifying is a grueling challenge that demands a complete group effort in order to be successful. We are confident in our ability to respond to the challenges that are presented along the way.”
Zimmerman, who has 17 international caps, served as the USMNT captain during two matches at the Concacaf Gold Cup. He suffered an injury in the final match. He has two goals in those 17 appearances.
While John Brooks and Miles Robinson are the probable starters at center back for the U.S., Zimmerman figures to be the rotational depth piece. His dominance on set pieces can be a true asset to the U.S. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Zimmerman alternate starts with one of the other two center backs.
Johnston saw his first international action with the CMNT in January, and he’s earned 10 international caps this year, with Canada tallying an 8-2-0 record in those matches.
The 22-year-old helped lead Canada to the semifinal round of the Concacaf Gold Cup recently, playing every minute of every match. Canada will host Honduras on Sept. 2 in Toronto and El Salvador on Sept. 8. The CMNT will travel to Nissan Stadium on Sept. 5 to play the USMNT.
“These men know they have a great opportunity to play in front of our fans for the first time in nearly two years,” CMNT head coach John Herdman said in a release. “But more importantly the chance to get our campaign off to a great start in the next round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. There’s been a lot of competition for places in this selection, so assembling this squad posed some nice problems for a coach.”
Nashville SC has one more match against Atlanta United on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the World Cup Qualifying stage begins. Head coach Gary Smith confirmed that Zimmerman, Johnston, Leal and Godoy will be available for that match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.