There was no doubt in Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre’s mind that when the club opened its brand-new MLS stadium, GEODIS Park, on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union, it would be a full house.
It turns out, Ayre was right.
NSC announced on Wednesday morning that all single-match tickets for the club’s home opener sold out within minutes. The only way to get a seat in the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. for the May 1 home opener is to buy season tickets.
“We have said many times that Nashville shows up for its sports teams,” Ayre said in a release. “What bigger indicator could we get than to have such a massive season ticket base and our matches already starting to fill up and sell out across the home schedule. There will be people who miss out and it’s why we have been encouraging people to lock in their attendance by becoming season ticket members.
“From a standing start, there were a few raised eyebrows about the popularity of soccer in the city, but the support we have seen grow in the last few years and the buildup to opening day on May 1 have shown what we already knew, Nashville is a Soccer City!”
Single-game tickets for NSC’s remaining three home matches next month — Real Salt Lake (May 8), CF Montreal (May 18) and Atlanta United (May 21) — are still available.
Nashville surpassed 20,000 season tickets sold in mid-March — filling two-thirds of GEODIS Park’s 30,000-seat capacity — already ranking the club in the league’s top five for average attendance.
