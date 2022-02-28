Whenever Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal makes a move toward an opponent’s goal, he usually draws a crowd.
The 25-year-old Costa Rican exploited that very situation as he bolted up the right side toward Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the 80th minute of Sunday’s season opener.
Leal sent a pinpoint crossing pass through four Sounders defenders that found the foot of Anibal Godoy alone near the opposite corner. Godoy tapped it in for the only goal of Nashville’s 1-0 shutout win over the 2019 MLS Cup champion.
It was Godoy’s first MLS goal since August 2020 and made an emphatic statement in Nashville SC’s Western Conference debut.
“I’m not sure I could have wished for an awful lot more than what I saw from the guys,” Nashville SC coach Gary Smith said. “A little bit of an adaptation with the way that we played, certainly for the half a season last year and through the majority of preseason. ... It was absolutely vital that we broke up the rhythm of this very talented Sounders group especially at home, to give them no opportunity of getting on top and building their confidence.”
Added Godoy: “I feel great because this is my first goal in 15 months with Nashville and it’s a great moment for me.”
While a win over the 2019 MLS Cup champion and 2020 runner-up is a nice feather in the club’s cap to kick off its third season, Smith maintained that nobody should be crowning NSC just one match into the season.
“It’s the first game of the season; unless someone’s going to tell me we can win the league on the basis of this, we’ve just put ourselves in a nice spot and we can move toward Minnesota next week in a confident vain,” Smith said. “Of course, it makes a tough, tough journey that much more enjoyable.”
Nashville doesn’t exactly have the easiest of introductions to the Western Conference. The club will spend its first eight matches on the road to open the season before finally opening the largest soccer-specific stadium in the country on May 1.
Smith stated when NSC’s home opener does roll around, Nashville and the rest of MLS should have a good idea of where the club stands relative to the West’s top teams.
“We’re going to find out an awful a lot about ourselves, internally what we’re made of, what the fiber’s like deep down in the pit of our stomachs, because eight games on the road is not easy for anyone,” Smith said. “My hope is we can keep ourselves in a good position for what will be a terrific opening of our new stadium. ... But there’s a lot of hard work to be done.”
