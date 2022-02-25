Daniel Rios was the first MLS player signed to Nashville SC inaugural roster.
Now, Rios is heading to yet another MLS expansion club after NSC traded the 27-year-old forward to Charlotte FC for $350,000 in general allocation money, according to a report from MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert.
Nashville can gain an additional $150,000 in GAM if Rios meets certain performance incentives. His contract also carries a club option for 2023.
"Today ends another stage with Nashville SC in my football career," Rios tweeted Thursday night. "Thanks to all my teammates, coaches, medical and office staff and especially all the fans. Thank you Nashville, I will always be one of you and you are part of my story."
Rios cut his teeth with Nashville in the USL in 2019, scoring 20 goals in 31 appearances before jumping to MLS in the club’s inaugural season in 2020. He tallied five goals and one assist in 30 appearances, including 13 starts, over two seasons.
Injuries limited him to 369 minutes and 12 appearances last season and 697 minutes in 18 appearances the year prior.
Rios became expendable as Nashville SC stockpiled talented center forwards including prized signing Ake Loba, free agent acquisition Teal Bunbury and 2021 breakout star C.J. Sapong.
Charlotte’s need for an attacking forward was heightened with designated player Karol Swiderski questionable for the club’s MLS debut on Saturday against D.C. United and Vinicius Mello expected to be out until May with a foot injury.
Yordy Reyna and McKinze Gaines are Charlotte’s top remaining scoring threats.
