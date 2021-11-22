When Nashville SC announced the initial timeline for the opening of its Major League Soccer stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville, the club erred on the side of caution and offered a conservative mid-May 2022 date for the opening.
But during last Thursday’s Nashville Sports Authority meeting, NSC representative Mary Cavarra announced that construction of the stadium is ahead of schedule and the completion date has been moved up to April.
Ben Wright of Broadway Sports Media first reported the news.
“At this stage, there’s work going on at all parts of the stadium,” Cavarra told the Nashville Sports Authority. “There’s currently approximately 600 workers on site.
“…This will allow us to play all 17 home matches in the new stadium, and I feel this is a tremendous accomplishment. It reflects the strong collaboration of all the parties from the Fairgrounds to the Sports Authority to the various Metro departments, to Mortenson/Messer to CAA/ICON to the folks at the club. It’s Nashvillians pulling together to make this happen, and we’re very proud of that.”
The 30,000-seat stadium will be the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and will feature 25 private suites that can accommodate up to 18 people each. The suites will include food and beverage packages, VIP parking, access to away matches and tickets to all club matches.
The stadium project — which is 100 percent privately funded by the club in an effort to eliminate any taxpayer burden and to help to expedite the construction process — will come in on-budget with Walsh Management (Nashville SC's subsidiary stadium company) paying for $42 million and revenue bonds paying for $191 million (so far) of the $335 million soccer-specific stadium.
The development committee also approved $5.7 million in change orders, which is covered by the club’s contingency fund.
Cavarra also announced that the grass playing surface is scheduled for installation in March. Current stadium work being done includes mechanical, electrical and plumbing installation, stadium irrigation installation, glass and door installation, seat and railing installation, and playing field subgrade.
With the 2022 MLS season starting on Feb. 26, Nashville SC had been looking at playing its first few home matches at Nissan Stadium. Now, the club will play a full home schedule in its new MLS stadium by starting its season with a road trip.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.