The Nashville Soccer Club has filed an application to build its third youth soccer pitch in Nashville.
Part of the Metro land located at 1441 12th Ave. S., located adjacent to the Midtown Hills Metro Police Precinct in Edgehill, will be allotted to Nashville SC to “construct and maintain a miniature soccer pitch consistent with promoting youth soccer and community engagement,” according to a lease agreement negotiated between the club and Metro Government.
It’s the latest initiative in NSC’s plan to continue constructing mini pitches throughout the Metro Nashville area.
“We are honored to partner with the Edgehill community to create a safe place for children to play, learn, and grow,” Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement Brandon Hill told the Post. “Soccer is known for its ability to bring people together from all walks of life. This new mini-pitch, centered in the heart of the growing Edgehill community, will allow opportunities to bring the entire community together and provide access to the beautiful game like never before.”
Nashville SC has two mini pitches — one in North Nashville at the McGruder Family Resource Center, opened in 2019, and the other at the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition headquarters in Antioch, which opened in 2021.
The Edgehill mini pitch will likely be used to host youth and recreational soccer matches and double as an open space for community movie nights and outdoor festivals.
“This new soccer pitch is a great collaboration among Nashville SC, Metro and Edgehill residents, who have led the way in multiple improvements around the William Edmondson Homesite — including a new playground, repairs to the basketball courts, and a state-recognized arboretum,” District 17 Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge said in a statement. “I'm really glad to see Metro stepping up and doing our part to provide this unused, vacant land for an awesome new facility for neighborhood kids to enjoy and love.”
