An Orlando-based fast-casual restaurant company announced Wednesday it is planning 20 restaurants for the greater Nashville area.
Huey Magoo’s today operates in Florida, the Atlanta are and Mississippi and now has sold 200 franchises (many of them not yet operational). Huey Magoo’s franchises are slated for Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Ohio and for additional cities in Florida and Tennessee.
The release does not identify local franchisees, locations and expected opening dates of the area’s future Huey Magoo’s restaurants and company officials could not be reached for details prior to publication.
The chain, founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, is led by President and CEO Andy Howard. Its menu includes grilled, hand-breaded and “sauced” chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches and wraps. Huey Magoo’s tenders are made from chicken with no antibiotics, hormones, steroids and preservatives.
Huey Magoo’s bills itself as providing a portion of profits to nonprofit organizations and community groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.