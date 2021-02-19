After not playing at all during the 2020 season, the Nashville Sounds will have 142 games this year to quench their baseball thirst.
The club revealed details regarding its 2021 schedule on Thursday, which begins on April 6 and starts with a six-game home stand. It will be the Sounds' first game at First Horizon Park in 581 days. A full schedule will be released sometime in March.
“Simply put, we can’t wait for baseball at First Horizon Park in 2021,” Sounds GM Adam Nuse said in a team release. “It has been a very long layoff between games at the best ballpark in Minor League Baseball and we’re excited to welcome fans back this year, albeit in a limited capacity. The 2021 season at First Horizon Park will be one to remember.”
An affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers once again, the Sounds will see a slew of new opponents and division rivals playing in the newly-created Triple A East — one of two 20-team leagues at the Triple A level after MLB’s reorganization of the minor-league system.
Nashville will be in the Southeast Division of Triple A East, along with the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles).
Seventy of the team’s 142 games this year will be played at First Horizon Park. Teams visiting in 2021 include Norfolk, Durham Bulls, Gwinnett, Charlotte, the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) and Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers).
The other 74 games will be road contests against Indianapolis, Memphis, Toledo, Columbus, Charlotte, Gwinnett, Jacksonville and Louisville.
The Sounds will also host a game on July 4 for the first time in three years when they welcome Louisville. Other holiday games on the schedule include a road trips to Toledo for Mother’s Day (May 9) and Gwinnett for Father’s Day (June 20).
The club also announced it would release at a later date player and fan health and safety guidelines in accordance with Metro Nashville Public Health and Major League Baseball.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
