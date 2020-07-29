Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse had still hoped to host baseball games at First Horizon Park this year.
Those plans were scrapped Wednesday morning due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Nashville and the return to a modified version of Phase 2 of the city’s reopening plan.
“The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has made the difficult decision to forego the 2020 Alternate Season at First Horizon Park,” the team said in a statement. “With the rapidly changing state of the pandemic in Davidson County, it has become clear the unique idea is not possible for many reasons outside of our control.
“We appreciate the outpouring of support from our loyal season ticket members and baseball fans alike. We remain hopeful of safely hosting non-baseball events at First Horizon Park in the near future.”
Nuse and the team had planned for a 40-game season at First Horizon Park beginning on July 23, capping fan attendance to be capped at 25 percent of capacity, or about 2,000 fans.
The two teams playing in Nashville were to have been made up of top MLB free agents and would have been considered an “emergency pool” for MLB teams should they lose anyone to injury or a positive coronavirus test. Any team wanting to sign a player from the pool would have paid a fee to the Sounds.
The Sounds would have paid the players' salaries since the Texas Rangers only pay the salaries of their minor-league players on the Sounds roster, per their Triple A agreement.
