Window treatment consulting firm Gotcha Covered announced Monday the opening of a new location in Cool Springs, headed by the Nashville Symphony’s Marketing Vice President Daniel B. Grossman.
The new Gotcha Covered-Cool Springs locale marks the latest in a quick succession of recent new openings aimed at shoring up the franchise’s consulting offerings in the eastern U.S., which include the May opening of a center in Sugar Land, Texas, and the April opening of a site in Pittsburgh, Pa.
This also follows 27 new franchise locations that all opened in 2020, showing record growth in the brand and in sales for 2020. Last year added well over a fifth of the 12-year-old brand’s 120 locations nationwide.
Serving in the same capacity for about seven years, Grossman assumed the position as Marketing VP in 2014 when the Nashville Symphony was a year out from bankruptcy evasion.
The 23-year marketing veteran inherited a plan to cut $10 million from its operating expenses and a call for significant revenue to keep the organization afloat going forward. Within about a year, the Nashville Symphony penned a deal with Ticketmaster who began selling a share of its tickets to select shows starting in 2015. Six years later, Grossman and the Symphony still endure.
He is credited with overhauling Nashville Symphony ticket sales for the better by improving its partnerships to quickly expand revenues.
“The residents of Cool Springs and the Brentwood communities are getting a service that is unmatched in the industry,” Gotcha Covered President Paul Linenberg. He added that Grossman “and the new location will prove to be a great asset to the community and Gotcha Covered as a whole.”
The new home-based center will be operate under Grossman’s ownership and walk custom soft and hard window treatment customers through the process of outfitting their homes with new windows in Arrington, Brentwood, College Grove, Eagleville, Forest Hills, Franklin and Nolensville. Their services will come with companion product offerings like blinds and drapery.
“After researching many brands and funding models, I fell in love with Gotcha Covered’s business structure, value proposition, onboarding process and the overall culture of the franchise,” Grossman explained. “I had a strong desire to offer first-class products and a niche but necessary service to my community. Gotcha Covered provides all that and more including best-in-class training and technology and a professional business culture.”
The rapid, national growth of the brand is partly owed to its home-based franchising model as opposed to the showroom model option, which it also offers to franchisees.
