Nashville city officials announced Thursday their intent to shut down the Music City Center mass vaccination site by May 28, citing declining demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the region.
Since the site opened in January, virtually all appointments had been scheduled until last week, prompting the Metro Public Health Department to begin offering walk-in appointments.
Gill Wright, the city's interim director of public health, on Thursday said the center will now accept up to 1,000 walk-ins per day, although so far this week only 150 people have visited the facility for a shot.
The convention center has capacity to vaccinate 3,000 people per day.
The city will continue to operate its drive-thru vaccination site at the former K-mart location in Antioch and, with help from local health organizations, deploy mobile units mostly concentrated in North and Southeast Nashville, according to Wright.
Davidson County sits well ahead of the statewide average for vaccinating residents but below national levels, having inoculated nearly 38.5 percent of the population so far with 24 percent fully vaccinated.
Mayor John Cooper has set a goal to have 50 percent of the city’s nearly 700,000 residents vaccinated by May — a target increasingly facing plateauing demand, hesitancy and access barriers in key demographic sectors, including Black, immigrant and rural communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.